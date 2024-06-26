Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Decreased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

