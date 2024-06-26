IMC Chicago LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 1,098.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,657 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,097.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,260,275. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

