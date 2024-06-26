IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

