Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

