Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

