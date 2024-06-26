Insider Buying: Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Daly acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($117,341.11).

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock remained flat at GBX 36 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.67. Real Estate Investors Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.94.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

