Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.38 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.11.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.