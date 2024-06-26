Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CEO Sells 725,000 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) CEO L Michael Blend sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
System1 Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE SST opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
