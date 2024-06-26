Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CEO Sells 725,000 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) CEO L Michael Blend sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

System1 Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SST opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

