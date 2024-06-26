Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells 21,910 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 576,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,570. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

