Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $76,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 167,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

