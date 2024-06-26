Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

