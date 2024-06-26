Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter.

UCON traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 194,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,276. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

