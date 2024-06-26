Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.5 %

GWW stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $896.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $930.72 and a 200-day moving average of $924.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

