Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 121,146 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

