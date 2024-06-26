Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,239,000.

Shares of MGOV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,232. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

