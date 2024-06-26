International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.9 %

THM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

