Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,595. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $443.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.