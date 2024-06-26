Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 3,126,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 902,176 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $21.11.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
