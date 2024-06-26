Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 3,126,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 902,176 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $21.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

