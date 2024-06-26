Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 4066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
