Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 4066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 341.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

