Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.38. 29,178,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

