Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 381,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 139,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 13,512,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

