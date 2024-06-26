Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 26th (ABL, AGCO, ALSN, ANSS, ATI, ATRA, AVAV, AWH, BASE, BWXT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 26th:

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL). They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

