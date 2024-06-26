Investors Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 59,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 33,115 call options.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 6,019,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,473,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
