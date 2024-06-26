Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.
Ipsos Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29.
About Ipsos
Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.
