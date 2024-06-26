iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,057. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.