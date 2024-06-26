iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

