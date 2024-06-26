iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.9% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $41,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.