iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 119,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 342,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,624. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

