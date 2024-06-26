iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 152,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

