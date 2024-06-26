iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Increased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

