iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.47

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.47 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 68653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.