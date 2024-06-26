iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.47

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.47 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 68653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 386.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 159,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 135,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,429,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

