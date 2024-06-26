iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 974,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 306,181 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

