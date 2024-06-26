iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.66.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.
About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF
The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
