iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Holdings Trimmed by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

IDV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 487,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

