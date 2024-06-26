iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 553,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,433. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

