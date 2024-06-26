iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.38

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 477640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

