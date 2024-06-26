iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,493. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.