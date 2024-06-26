iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 149,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.