iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.68

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.68 and last traded at $193.16, with a volume of 501787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.42.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

