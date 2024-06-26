iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. 1,581,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

