iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

