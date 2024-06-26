iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.50. 810,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.05. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

