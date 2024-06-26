iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.02. 1,046,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

