iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6,677.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. 398,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

