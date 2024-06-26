iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 146,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,253. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

