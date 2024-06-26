iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.49

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $64.72, with a volume of 274222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $884.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

