J.Jill, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

JILL opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in J.Jill by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $202,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,312,748 shares of company stock valued at $40,688,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

