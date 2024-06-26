Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.67.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,744,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

