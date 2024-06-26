James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 117454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.32).

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.03. The stock has a market cap of £760.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

