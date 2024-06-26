Jeremy Rishel Sells 56,273 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

